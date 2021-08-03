秦能补拙的大表哥

Microsoft Thin glass material practice

Microsoft Thin glass material practice logo branding interface ui ux oc c4d 3d illustration colors art design
This is my most recent OC renderer material exercise. Microsoft materials work very well. I really want to study it. So some attempts were made. I hope you enjoy it.
Email ：469508557@qq.com
WeChat ：469508557
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
