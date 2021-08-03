Trending designs to inspire you
This is my most recent OC renderer material exercise. Microsoft materials work very well. I really want to study it. So some attempts were made. I hope you enjoy it.
Email ：469508557@qq.com
WeChat ：469508557
Thank you so much~Microsoft Thin glass material practice
