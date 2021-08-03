Felicia Tjeng

Bowen island

Bowen island doodles digital painting illustration
Digital painting and doodles exploring more organic style illustrations using textures and a limited colour palette. Illustrations referenced from photos I took from a day trip to Bowen Island, BC.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
