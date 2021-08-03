Kids Learning App Concept

This one is a challenge from a @ui.squirrel to build an app from which anyone can learn almost any skill or gain knowledge about it through courses from that app, So I decided to make a concept about a learning application that is particularly for kids, and because this application is for kids, I made it as enjoyable as possible by adding more fascinating colors.

Hope you'll like it, please let me know what you think.

