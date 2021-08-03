Annas Setiawan

Kids Learning App Concept

Annas Setiawan
Annas Setiawan
  • Save
Kids Learning App Concept kidsapp childrenapp mobileapp coursessapp courses education learningkids kids aplicationlearning learningapp designinspiration userinterfacedesign uiinspiration uiuxdesign appdesign userinterface design ux ui uidesign
Download color palette

This one is a challenge from a @ui.squirrel to build an app from which anyone can learn almost any skill or gain knowledge about it through courses from that app, So I decided to make a concept about a learning application that is particularly for kids, and because this application is for kids, I made it as enjoyable as possible by adding more fascinating colors.

Hope you'll like it, please let me know what you think.

And don't forget to Press "L" to show some ❤

Annas Setiawan
Annas Setiawan

More by Annas Setiawan

View profile
    • Like