Randomization Poster Series - 08 // Parallelization

About a year ago, I finished coding a randomization plugin for Adobe Illustrator called Randomill. What this plugin allows users to do is to randomize various properties of a group of objects in Illustrator. For example, if you had a group of squares, you could easily randomize their colors to generate a colorful grid. This poster series is a demonstration of what can be accomplished with this plugin.

A grid of squares within a grid of squares makes up the basis of the above design. Each chunk of the grid has sequentially smaller squares that all are centered around one corner. Using a variety of metallic silvery gradients as fill colors randomly applied to the squares can achieve the shading style.