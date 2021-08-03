Randomization Poster Series - 06 // Caustics

About a year ago, I finished coding a randomization plugin for Adobe Illustrator called Randomill. What this plugin allows users to do is to randomize various properties of a group of objects in Illustrator. For example, if you had a group of squares, you could easily randomize their colors to generate a colorful grid. This poster series is a demonstration of what can be accomplished with this plugin.

By randomly changing the fill color, outline weight, scale, position, blend mode, and opacity, something like the above design can be achieved relatively quickly. I’ve actually made a YouTube tutorial on how to make something very similar to this design.