Randomization Poster Series - 05 // Entropy

About a year ago, I finished coding a randomization plugin for Adobe Illustrator called Randomill. What this plugin allows users to do is to randomize various properties of a group of objects in Illustrator. For example, if you had a group of squares, you could easily randomize their colors to generate a colorful grid. This poster series is a demonstration of what can be accomplished with this plugin.

The above design can be created by randomizing the vertical scale of a row of bars. There are about 10 layers of bars, with each lower layer getting progressively darker and taller. The whole group can then be mirrored vertically to produce this narrow, bright band of light in the center.