Randomization Poster Series - 03 // Motion Blur

About a year ago, I finished coding a randomization plugin for Adobe Illustrator called Randomill. What this plugin allows users to do is to randomize various properties of a group of objects in Illustrator. For example, if you had a group of squares, you could easily randomize their colors to generate a colorful grid. This poster series is a demonstration of what can be accomplished with this plugin.

Continuously offset hexagonal grids with successively lowered opacities can produce the above look and feel. Randomizing fill color and opacity within narrow constraints can add some variety to the image and prevent too much monotony.