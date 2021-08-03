Real Estate Logo Designer

Real Estate Logo Project goal( My Upwork Clients guidelines)

1. Icon based Logo Design

2. Use House & Road Icon in this Real estate logo

3. Use Customise Font

4. Use Golden Color

Solution

According to Clients guidelines;

1. Collect logo ideas for related website

2. Create a pencil sketch for real estate Logo

3. Collect feedback from Client

4. Redesign the pencil sketch for Logo

5. Create Outline Using Adobe Illustrator

7. Following Guild rules &

8. Output the logo & Made present files

