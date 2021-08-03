Real Estate Logo Designer

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Real Estate Logo Project goal( My Upwork Clients guidelines)
1. Icon based Logo Design
2. Use House & Road Icon in this Real estate logo
3. Use Customise Font
4. Use Golden Color
Solution
According to Clients guidelines;
1. Collect logo ideas for related website
2. Create a pencil sketch for real estate Logo
3. Collect feedback from Client
4. Redesign the pencil sketch for Logo
5. Create Outline Using Adobe Illustrator
7. Following Guild rules &
8. Output the logo & Made present files
You can remember me for your Project
I'm Available at upwork
https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/malaym2
Mail Me
designer.malaymondal@gmail.com