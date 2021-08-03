Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Carlos Rocafort IV
All Turtles

mmhmm summer illustrations

Carlos Rocafort IV
All Turtles
Carlos Rocafort IV for All Turtles
mmhmm summer illustrations figma mmhmm vector all turtles design illustration
Some illustrations I made for "mmhmm summer" under the direction of Allie Packard as part of the All Turtles design team.
It was a lot of fun doing these images completely in Figma
(No Photoshop or Illustrator, just Figma)

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
All Turtles
All Turtles

