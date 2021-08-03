Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Klavdiya

Summer forever

Klavdiya
Klavdiya
  • Save
Summer forever drink sun joy relax happiness lettering flat illustration strawberry butterfly flowers tube cocktail summer
Download color palette

Relaxing summer composition. A cocktail glass full of strawberries with a fastened to a tube flower, including an isolated strawberry nearby. The composition is decorated by summer background consisting of some small flowers, one big flower with a butterfly on it and a lettering 'Summer, please don't go'.

Klavdiya
Klavdiya

More by Klavdiya

View profile
    • Like