Together We Grow Apart

Together We Grow Apart grow friendship flowers rose tattoo monoline illustration redhalftone halftone
Growing apart from people is something I’ve been thinking about. The dissolution of friendships and relationships. We become strangers again. The older you get the more common it gets. Life happens, someone moves away, you talk less. There’s also the plot where over time you relate less and less even though you still hang out. We’re not who we were. Usually, that means we’re growing, but, just not in the same direction.
I’m working on a painting of this one, so stay tuned for that.

