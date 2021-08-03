Kedai Graphic

Mletrey Label Design

Kedai Graphic
Kedai Graphic
  • Save
Mletrey Label Design luxury modern elegant creative graphic design ui logo illustration drink packaging design cup branding box olive oil packaging bottle label label design
Download color palette

Hello everyone, exploration work, making designs for olive oil label design.
Full Project : Mletrey Label Design

Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
Very happy to receive feedback from you!
________
Send your inquiry at : Kedai Graphic

Follow me :
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK

Kedai Graphic
Kedai Graphic

More by Kedai Graphic

View profile
    • Like