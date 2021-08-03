Trending designs to inspire you
A comic I created for E-media III. While reflecting on my own experiences with stress, I realized others like myself may sometimes focus more on our challenges than the small joys, often taking daily occurences for granted. I investigated our perception of luck and unluckiness. This is a story of serendipity.