By Chance

By Chance illustration ill
A comic I created for E-media III. While reflecting on my own experiences with stress, I realized others like myself may sometimes focus more on our challenges than the small joys, often taking daily occurences for granted. I investigated our perception of luck and unluckiness. This is a story of serendipity.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
