OneSignal Settings Administrators BEAM Redesign

Redesigned the Settings > Administrators page to use our new cleaner BEAM design system UI. Mostly this was design shepherding work as all the components we already in place to make this possible 😇
Come build the future of notifications! We're hiring a Visual Communications Designer to help with all the day-to-day marketing communications to promote our messaging console used by 1 million app developers.
Apply at onesignal.com/careers