Account Creation UI (DailyUI)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This mobile UI was based around the idea of trying to push the type towards a boundary that could be accomplished with CSS or live type. I also wanted to focus on positive and negative spaces and how the info fits within them. I really wanted to explore how I might approach a printed page and bring it into digital. When the user successfully enters their information the bar on the right changes color and when the form can be submitted the signup button changes.