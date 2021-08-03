Josh Coldiron

Account Creation UI (DailyUI)

Account Creation UI (DailyUI) ux forms type graphic design ui dailyui
This mobile UI was based around the idea of trying to push the type towards a boundary that could be accomplished with CSS or live type. I also wanted to focus on positive and negative spaces and how the info fits within them. I really wanted to explore how I might approach a printed page and bring it into digital. When the user successfully enters their information the bar on the right changes color and when the form can be submitted the signup button changes.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
