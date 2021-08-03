Traction Game Dashboard (Web)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone
I tried something new this time :)
Traction is an online multiplayer strategy game web app. I have plans to create few more pages(screen) and micro-interaction for this project.
If you interested in collaborating and having fun doing the project please reach-out to me.
Email : syedzeeshanhasmi@gmail.com
Linkedin : www.linkedin.com/in/syed-zeeshan-hasmi-bb3516198