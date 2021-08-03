DailyUI #015 - Pop-Up / Overlay

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbblers,
'AdoptMe' is a responsive design done by me for a puppy adoption website. This screen shot displays an pop-up window to upload a video of a puppy.
You can view the full case study in here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122709509/Adopt-Me-a-responsive-website-for-puppy-adoption
Tool used: Adobe XD
Thanks :)