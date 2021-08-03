Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chathu Rashmini

#DailyUI #015 - Pop-Up / Overlay

Chathu Rashmini
Chathu Rashmini
  • Save
#DailyUI #015 - Pop-Up / Overlay design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,

'AdoptMe' is a responsive design done by me for a puppy adoption website. This screen shot displays an pop-up window to upload a video of a puppy.

You can view the full case study in here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122709509/Adopt-Me-a-responsive-website-for-puppy-adoption

Tool used: Adobe XD

Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Chathu Rashmini
Chathu Rashmini

More by Chathu Rashmini

View profile
    • Like