SDC Summer Speakers

The theme "Maker Mindset" was decided early on by SDC Summer stakeholders but with an additional request to make it summer-y and fun feeling. The challenge was creating a maker space feeling that didn't feel too closed in or cold. I leaned into the wood shop set because of the textures, warmth and space generally found in these spaces. Our production crew scouted and found Chimera in Sabastapol. It was the perfect location to shoot inside and outside and even hire some of the Chimera artists to help with prop design!