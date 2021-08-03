Natalie Dinh

2021 Yearbook Spread Sample

2021 Yearbook Spread Sample graphic design
A spread from Kerr Safari's 2021 Yearbook, "Let's Reconnect". This is a clubs spread around a school podcast called, "Kinda Controversial." There are accompany polls on "controversial" topics.

The 2021 yearbook was produced remotely from students' homes during online learning due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, because of the lack of available photos, yearbook staff developed page designs from 100% graphics, embracing an unconventional and resourceful new method of visual storytelling.

