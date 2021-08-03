Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Secretly Swedish Design Co.

Hop Nation Brewing Co. – Beer Label Artwork

Secretly Swedish Design Co.
Secretly Swedish Design Co.
symmetry sci-fi trippy psychadelic beer label print design
Hop Nation Brewing Co. – Beer Label Artwork symmetry sci-fi trippy psychadelic beer label print design
Hop Nation Brewing Co. – Beer Label Artwork symmetry sci-fi trippy psychadelic beer label print design
One of two recent beer label designs for Hop Nation Brewing Co. These came off the back of the work I did for their retro-inspired gig posters, so it was great to keep playing in this space.

Fonts in use: Cadet by Central Type - https://centraltype.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/secretlyswedishdesign
Website: https://secretlyswedish.com

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Secretly Swedish Design Co.
Secretly Swedish Design Co.
I eat halftones and bright colours for breakfast.
