Hop Nation Brewing Co. – Beer Label Artwork

One of two recent beer label designs for Hop Nation Brewing Co. These came off the back of the work I did for their retro-inspired gig posters, so it was great to keep playing in this space.
Fonts in use: Cadet by Central Type - https://centraltype.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/secretlyswedishdesign
Website: https://secretlyswedish.com