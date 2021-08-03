Nguồn Gốc (Origin)

Vietnam has an origin legend: Lạc Long Quân, the dragon king of the sea, married Âu Cơ, a mountain fairy, and together gave birth to 100 children. As one was from the sea and one was from land, they each returned to their kingdom. Half of the children followed Lạc Long Quân to sea, while the other half followed Âu Cơ to the mountains. These children became the first people of Vietnam. Lạc Long Quân: father of Vietnam. Âu Cơ: mother. Arose a culture of resilience in forging relationships despite dissimilarity.

The artwork was created as an E-Media III assignment to explore styles of folk art.