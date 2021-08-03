Mobile App Sign UP page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys!👋🏼
I signed up for Daily UI challenge and here's my first task. I designed a sign up page for a dance contest registration.
Feel free to leave a feedback and don't forget to press 'L' if you like it and follow me to find my upcoming works.
#DailyUI