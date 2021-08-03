Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hyeladzira Simon

Mobile App Sign UP page

Mobile App Sign UP page
Hi guys!👋🏼
I signed up for Daily UI challenge and here's my first task. I designed a sign up page for a dance contest registration.

#DailyUI

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
