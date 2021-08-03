Trending designs to inspire you
Design an App Icon.
Day #5 of 100days UI challenge. I designed an icon for an app that connects new mothers in a community with other women who are willing to offer help with raising their babies. Share their stories and generally just have people to talk to and feel seen.
#Daily UI challenge