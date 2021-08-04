Really Sans (Optical Sizes)Really Sans contains two sets of font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Really Sans contains two sets of fonts: Really Sans Large, and Really Sans Small. By separating the responsibilities of ‘charming headlines’ and ’text that is pleasant to read at small sizes' into two halves of this typeface, Really Sans is able to achieve both goals confidently, more than any single set of fonts could. Here’s a look at the weights of Really Sans Large!