Mobile app | Hella Service Partner

This is a school project from 2019 for a client called Hella Service Partner (HSP). They are an auto repair chain, owned by FTZ.

HSP's main issue was that they wanted the mechanic workshops to be able to advertise themselves more easily. HSP also wanted the workshops to have a better oversight on how effective their advertising was.

Our group came up with the idea of creating an app, where the workshops can create their own profile, post content on social media with the HSP branding and order marketing goods from Hella, sign up to Hella events, sign up to marketing courses and more.

https://www.hellaservicepartner.dk