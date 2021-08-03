Weekly UI Challenge: Signup Page #1

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone 👋
I am on a mission to complete a UI challenge every week, this week I selected the Signup Page for UI Challenge. A simple design that gives the vibeness of something great
.
What do you think about this UI? 🧐
.
Tell me about your opinion:
Twitter: @SMAmmar5
Have a nice day!