Natalie Dinh

Magic Ephemera

Magic Ephemera illustration
Magic ephemera refers to flyers that advertise popular magic shows in the nineteenth and twentieth century. As part of my assignment for E-media III, I created my own version of these flyers focused on magician, Howard Thurston (1869-1936). The images of Thurston, the floating woman, and tiny devils are repurposed from images of original Thurston flyers.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
