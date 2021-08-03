Trending designs to inspire you
Magic ephemera refers to flyers that advertise popular magic shows in the nineteenth and twentieth century. As part of my assignment for E-media III, I created my own version of these flyers focused on magician, Howard Thurston (1869-1936). The images of Thurston, the floating woman, and tiny devils are repurposed from images of original Thurston flyers.