Stop Asian Hate

Stop Asian Hate
Created in response to the rising discrimination and harassment against the Asian community in face of the Coronavirus pandemic. My heart breaks for our people. COVID-19 is not the only virus. Racism also plagues the US.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
