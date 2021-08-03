Trending designs to inspire you
The Lover’s Tempo team creates jewelry with incredible attention to detail and craft. It was essential that same philosophy into the creation of their logo.
The icon we crafted for them focuses on the spark of delight and individuality that their customers feel when they're wearing one of Lover’s Tempo’s pieces, or when they’re interacting with the brand. Our goal was to capture the feeling when their customer discovers the intricate, romantic details in each one of their pieces, and the confidence it brings them when they wear it.