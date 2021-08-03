Mobile app | Hella Service Partner

This is a project from 2019 for a client called Hella Service Partner. They are an auto repair chain, owned by FTZ, in which there are 333 member workshops around the country.

In short, they needed a concept to help their workshops market themselves (without Hellas marketing department) and hopefully get more customers out of it and to help eventually create more workshops.

My group and I created an application for the mechanics to use to take photos and videos to post on social media with the HSP logo and taglines, Hellagram. Within the application there is a profile page where you can see the conversion rate on your posts, upcoming events with HSP and the courses you have signed up for.

Additionally, through this app HSP is to be able to communicate both new initiatives, but also campaigns, good marketing advice through video tutorials and help the workshops to draw up a communication plan. In addition, the app is to include a "Help-line", in the form of a live chat, where you can get support for marketing if needed.

https://www.hellaservicepartner.dk