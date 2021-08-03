Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mafer Toscano

Landing page | Daily UI 003

Mafer Toscano
Mafer Toscano
  • Save
Landing page | Daily UI 003 landingpagedesign landingpage conceptdesign uidesigner webdesign uxdesigner uidesign uxdesign ux ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui dailychallenge challenge
Download color palette

Hello Everyone! 👋

Daily UI Challenge #3.
Here is a landing page of a coworking space. Hope you guys like it!

Feel free to leave some feedback!😊

Thank you!,

Mafer

Mafer Toscano
Mafer Toscano

More by Mafer Toscano

View profile
    • Like