Debt Snowball. Anti-Student Loans PSA.

This PSA Poster against Student Loans is one of two parts for my BFA GPHD Program at California State University of Sacramento.

The idea was to illustrate how crushing debt can be to people who are too young to even have a grasp on basic adult expectations. Loans can be super predatory and make people feel alone and up a creek.

Also! Did you see the negative space before the last image?

