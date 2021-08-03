Siah Kyne

Article IV. Sell Your Soul - Student Loan PSA Poster

This PSA Poster against Student Loans is one of two parts for my BFA GPHD Program at California State University of Sacramento.

The idea was to present a hidden unspoken understanding that often comes with signing these types of deals with financial institutions who might not always have your best interest at heart. I hope I posted correctly here and that you enjoy!

