Article IV. Sell Your Soul - Student Loan PSA Poster

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This PSA Poster against Student Loans is one of two parts for my BFA GPHD Program at California State University of Sacramento.
The idea was to present a hidden unspoken understanding that often comes with signing these types of deals with financial institutions who might not always have your best interest at heart. I hope I posted correctly here and that you enjoy!