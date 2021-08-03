Cindy Nguyen
Brave Care

Brave Care Homepage Refresh

Cindy Nguyen
Brave Care
Cindy Nguyen for Brave Care
Hire Us
  • Save
Brave Care Homepage Refresh colors ux ui kids children healthcare icons branding design web
Download color palette

📣 Brave Care is expanding into new markets! For the past few months, the Brave Care design team has been working on updates to our website and products to prepare for growth. Here's a preview of our homepage updates—we've added a bunch of new services and information about our new clinics, made UX improvements so caregivers can find info or book appointments easier and quicker, and ultimately continued building our playful brand.

Brave Care is on a journey to make healthcare accessible for all kids and families, and now we're one step closer. Check it out live 👉 bravecare.com

If you're in Beaverton, Austin, or Fayetteville, you can start booking appointments in late 2021. We look forward to caring for your families!

--

Exceptional pediatric care that’s fueled by empathy and supported by modern technology.

Our Website / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Brave Care
Brave Care
Designing modern primary and urgent care for kids

More by Brave Care

View profile
    • Like