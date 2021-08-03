Brave Care Homepage Refresh

📣 Brave Care is expanding into new markets! For the past few months, the Brave Care design team has been working on updates to our website and products to prepare for growth. Here's a preview of our homepage updates—we've added a bunch of new services and information about our new clinics, made UX improvements so caregivers can find info or book appointments easier and quicker, and ultimately continued building our playful brand.

Brave Care is on a journey to make healthcare accessible for all kids and families, and now we're one step closer. Check it out live 👉 bravecare.com

If you're in Beaverton, Austin, or Fayetteville, you can start booking appointments in late 2021. We look forward to caring for your families!

--

Exceptional pediatric care that’s fueled by empathy and supported by modern technology.

