"Opinion"

Have a lot to say about this but for now, you might find the two social conditions mentioned in the art very interesting. If you do search out information, feel free to share your insights.

One thing you might consider while reading the information, is how it relates to the current great divide in our country. (The United States)

Enjoy today's art.

On a side note: I am deeply hurt by the actions of our nation's "leaders" who can't even agree that American's need help and housing. Thus they end their session, going home to their million dollar houses, while the people they serve are kicked out of their homes, with their children, due to a pandemic and no fault of their own. They have no shame and care little for the people who put them in their office. The way they act shows the character of their hearts. I will remember them when I vote again.