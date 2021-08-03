Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mr. Penguin on an Ice block

Mr. Penguin on an Ice block graphic design
Introducing my very first Adobe Illustrator artwork!

Mr. Penguin does have a back story, but for now, he is enjoying a sunny day by the water.

I completed this illustration along with a tutorial, but I incorporated my own elements such as a sun, clouds and grass.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
