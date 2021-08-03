Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Olympics | Tennis

Olympics | Tennis player match play athlete sport tokio olympics tennis procreate colorful bright illustration
Being a Ukrainian I'm extremely proud of Elina Svitolina. She has made a history becoming the first Ukrainian tennis player to win an Olympic medal. Couldn't not to illustrate it in my Olympics series❤️

