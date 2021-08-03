Matt Losapio

Rustic Creek Estates Logo
  1. RCE Post-01-01-01.jpg
  2. RCE 2-01.jpg

I created this logo for an upcoming luxury housing community in Montana. It's inspired by the diverse landscape of the region, and the rustic design theme that the owners are after. I really enjoyed this one and love this style of illustration.

