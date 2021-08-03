Muni Sekhar

Weather App

Weather App unique mobile interface weather app colorful conceptual xd
Weather app widget exploration -
Completely designed (icons, layout, etc.,) in XD
Check this full work - .
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124697869/Weather-App-concept-Completely-designed-in-XD

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
