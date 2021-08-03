DAILY UI 019 - Leader board - Squad Savings Leader board

I took the prompt for the DAILY UI 19 which was to design a leader board of any kind and tried to design something I might like to use myself.

The idea is that you can invite your friends to save with you and compete each month for currently only bragging rights, but maybe some sort of real incentive down the line. Your friends hopefully/usually make around the same as you so that's accounted for. And percentages of net income are used instead of dollar amounts in order to give insights but not specifics to others. I realize it's pretty taboo to talk about money but I'm hoping that an app or simple idea like this that scratches the surface but isn't too invasive might incentivize people to save more.

Thanks! Peace ✌🏼