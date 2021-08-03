Outshift
AXG online store artistic retro cyberwave illustration art ux ui e-commerce website shopify
A redesign of a friend's art store that we are trying to slowly revamp. The current website is using a standard shopify theme with minor adjustments, this one will be completely custom.

While you are in here and you are interested in any horror/retro print for your own home or office take a look at https://axg.art/

Fully remote digital design agency.

