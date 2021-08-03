DailyUI #022 - Search button - mily sin

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Day 22 of the Daily UI challenge :)
Today I tried something new and VERY hard - kudos to this tutorial on youtube:
https://youtu.be/PbgSXBkEZB0 The video itself was less than 10 minutes long but actually making the animation, figuring it out how to render it, trouble-shooting & converting it into a GIF for dribble... 2 hours?
This was incredibly fun still and I think I've got some basics of basics on how animations are put together! So much admiration to animators!
Off to bed zzzzzzz