DailyUI #022 - Search button - mily sin

DailyUI #022 - Search button - mily sin dailyui search bar bar animated animation search button ux ui daily 020 dailyui020 button search daily ui
Day 22 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Today I tried something new and VERY hard - kudos to this tutorial on youtube:
https://youtu.be/PbgSXBkEZB0 The video itself was less than 10 minutes long but actually making the animation, figuring it out how to render it, trouble-shooting & converting it into a GIF for dribble... 2 hours?

This was incredibly fun still and I think I've got some basics of basics on how animations are put together! So much admiration to animators!

Off to bed zzzzzzz

