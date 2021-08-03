Brand identity design for Beastey

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Beastey is a tech-gadget store brand based online. They aim to capture their target audience with the best means possible as well as building a community centered around providing solutions to vlogging problems.
They need an identity that attracts and appeals to the larger population of their target audience.
They want to be able influence their customers to keep purchasing their products and recommending them to friends and family.
Deliverables
Logo design (brand mark/icon-mark & logotype)
Color scheme/palette development
Shape psychology development
Brand pattern development
Brand alignment in reference to visual design
Brand art direction
Brand typography style
Brand signature tags