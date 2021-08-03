David Debajo

Brand identity design for Beastey

David Debajo
David Debajo
  • Save
Brand identity design for Beastey graphic design design logo branding
Download color palette

Beastey is a tech-gadget store brand based online. They aim to capture their target audience with the best means possible as well as building a community centered around providing solutions to vlogging problems.
They need an identity that attracts and appeals to the larger population of their target audience.
They want to be able influence their customers to keep purchasing their products and recommending them to friends and family.

Deliverables
Logo design (brand mark/icon-mark & logotype)
Color scheme/palette development
Shape psychology development
Brand pattern development
Brand alignment in reference to visual design
Brand art direction
Brand typography style
Brand signature tags

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
David Debajo
David Debajo
Like