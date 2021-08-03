Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Kromwell

Daily UI 007 - Settings

Jordan Kromwell
Jordan Kromwell
  • Save
Daily UI 007 - Settings page uiux ux settings webdesign web logo branding ui design minimal dailyui
Download color palette

Hi there! Here is the #dailyui #007! The goal was to design a user profile. Hope you like it! Please feel free to press "L" or leave feedback! 👋🏽

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Jordan Kromwell
Jordan Kromwell

More by Jordan Kromwell

View profile
    • Like