Team Effectiveness Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design fro a patent pending system for Business Stamina. The talented team at Business Stamina has developed a way for you to not only assess the effectiveness of your team but to also show you how much money you are losing each month/year based on the average salary of your team. This short questionnaire has been called “impactful!” because the questions do not appear to reveal much information. Only the final score gives you the insight.