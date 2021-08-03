Blake Andujar

Team Effectiveness Logo Design

Blake Andujar
Blake Andujar
  • Save
Team Effectiveness Logo Design freddi donner business stamina logo by blake andjar team effectiveness score team effectiveness
Download color palette

Logo design fro a patent pending system for Business Stamina. The talented team at Business Stamina has developed a way for you to not only assess the effectiveness of your team but to also show you how much money you are losing each month/year based on the average salary of your team. This short questionnaire has been called “impactful!” because the questions do not appear to reveal much information. Only the final score gives you the insight.

Blake Andujar
Blake Andujar

More by Blake Andujar

View profile
    • Like