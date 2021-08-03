Landing page of Roadtrip Design System

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Landing page created as the first entry to the documentation of the Design System of Mobivia called Roadtrip.
This landing page has been built to make the context of mobility and car world obvious and express directly the main content of this documentation which is guidelines, components and icons to build apps and websites for Mobivia's brands.
The structure is implemented to convey an obvious navigation starting by the "getting started" page then following "Foundations", "Components" and finally the "Icons" pages.