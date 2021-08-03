Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AngIVest - Logo Icon Deconstruction

AngIVest is an investment banker that mainly invests in tech-oriented businesses.
The icon was created by combining up and down arrows with the "A" and "V" in the brand name.

