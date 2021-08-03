Landing page & Digital Ads – Personal Brand Identity Exploration

It’s been a interesting journey 🙌

Excited to share a little bit about personal brand identity project what i've done for Blogger with 1.2M Instagram followers: https://www.instagram.com/alinamalii/

I've also created LP on Tilda Zero Block for this project:

https://alinamalii.ru/ispolnyay-mechty

Made with: Figma + Tilda Zero Block | tilda.cc

---

Looking for a brand identity designer? I would love to hear from you.

Email me: nastya.svezhentseva@gmail.com

---

Do you like it? Press "L".