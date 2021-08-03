Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cameron Maher

Team USA – Olympic Logo Concept

Cameron Maher
Cameron Maher
Team USA – Olympic Logo Concept brand mark olympics minimal america star torch usa branding logo
My spin on the #LogoOlympics challenge hosted by @LogoInspirations over on Instagram! This is for a Team USA logo using common iconography from Americana and the Olympics alike - stars and a torch.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Branding and logo designer in Philadelphia.
