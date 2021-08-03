Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mina Wright

Slowdown Art Competition

Mina Wright
Mina Wright
  • Save
Slowdown Art Competition graphic design textil design abstract art artist slowdown illustration
Download color palette

Winner woven blanket, designed for 2020 Slowdown's art competition. Click the link to see more details: https://slowdownstudio.com/collections/woven-blankets/products/badu-throw

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Mina Wright
Mina Wright

More by Mina Wright

View profile
    • Like